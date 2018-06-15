At Middle Eastern restaurants, it all starts with hummus. Jonathan Gold says Bavel's is magnificent

The emblematic dish at Bestia lately has probably been the lamb neck, a huge, soft, profoundly meaty slab that he finishes with a slash of tart salsa verde. So it makes sense that the best big meat dish at Bavel is the lamb neck “shawarma,” slow-roasted until it almost collapses in on itself, charred and smoking, laminated with a spice-shopful of herbs, with fermented cabbage, pungent tahini, and crunchy turnip pickles. (Menashe says he has a cook working full-time on just the spice blends, and I can believe it.) You carve off a bit of the dripping meat, tear off a scrap of hot laffa bread, tuck in the vegetables — you have constructed the ultimate taco al pastor of the Middle East, and the rich meat seems to transform from solid to ethereal liquid in an instant.