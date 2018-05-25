Jonathan Gold finds Travis Lett's izakaya MTN to be Peak Venice — and pretty Japanese too

I have visited MTN on nights when I could have sworn I was the only person in the restaurant not on a Bumble date. I have also been there on evenings when everybody else seemed to be winding up some kind of business meeting. The maze of counters — everybody seems to be sitting on a stool of some sort — seems at first to be a little too communal, but the din and the alcohol set up what are in effect invisible curtains of privacy, and when the room is humming late on a Thursday, the coziness can be almost magical.