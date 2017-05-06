For the entire month of May, The Times will be presenting a food festival called Food Bowl.
The festival will include special programs, dining experiences and forums as well as conversation about issues of sustainability, food waste and hunger. The events will draw on L.A.’s own chefs and food folks, as well as renown chefs from around the globe.
The festival will be centered around a Night Market, to be held at Grand Park in downtown L.A. from May 10-14, and will include over 50 restaurants and food trucks, along with lots of food, drinks and live entertainment. For the rest of the month, there will be individual events in kitchens and restaurants, at bars and coffee shops, in farmers markets and even in buses.
Grand Central Market celebrates 100 years
|Denise Florez
To celebrate 100 years, Grand Central Market will host chef demos, hands-on workshops and tastings. Belcampo Meat Co. will be breaking down an entire pig, and you can learn pasta-making with Knead & Co. There will be a mole-tasting flight with Chiles Secos, and DTLA Cheese will team up with Valerie Confections for an interactive cheese and jam board tutorial. Bombo, La Tostaderia and the Oyster Gourmet are among other vendors with special demos and tastings.
Grand Central Market , 317 S. Broadway Los Angeles, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free admission.