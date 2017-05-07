This Beverly Hills workout aims to help you torch fat

A couple of free fitness classes, yoga in the desert and dinner with a renowned mindfulness author. Here are some ways to fill up the week:

On Tuesday evening, Yelp's Fit Club — a free fitness series offered by the review site — is organizing an hourlong Groov3 cardio dance workout at the new Playground LA dance studio on Melrose Avenue.

"People respond especially well to the dance classes," said Katie Burbank, Yelp's senior community director in Los Angeles, adding that previous complimentary classes have included synchronized swimming, weightlifting and pole dancing. And yes, the class can be reviewed afterward — but on a separate page that is used by the fitness studio as feedback.

Info: 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. May 9. Free to anyone with a Yelp account, which is also free. Playground LA, 7375 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles. Details, and to RSVP: yelp.com/events/la

::

A MetCon3 class at Equinox. Equinox A MetCon3 class at Equinox. A MetCon3 class at Equinox. (Equinox)

Fitness apparel maker Rhone is teaming up with Equinox in Beverly Hills on Thursday night to offer a free MetCon3 class, open to non-members. The gym's popular signature workout is known for its highly intensive sequence of movements, which promoters say works all the body's energy systems to rapidly accelerate fat-burning. Rhone will have a pop-up store on hand.

Info: 8:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. May 11. Free. Equinox, 9601 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills. Details, and to RSVP: rhone.com/equinox

::

Joshua Tree Retreat Center in Joshua Tree. Richard Nesdale Joshua Tree Retreat Center in Joshua Tree. Joshua Tree Retreat Center in Joshua Tree. (Richard Nesdale)

Those planning to head to yoga and music festival Shakti Fest in Joshua Tree next weekend can choose from 36 yoga classes over three days, said festival founder Sridhar Silberfein. Also new: Attendees can enjoy sound baths — using gongs and singing bowls — every night between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. And if roughing it isn't your thing, a select number of “glamping” tents — equipped with lighting, beds and room for lounging — are on offer. The all-vegetarian fest will feature South Indian dosas, quinoa-and-greens bowls, collard-wrapped falafels and tonics and probiotic drinks from La Vie.

Info: The festival runs May 11-15, but the main events take place May 12-14. Starting at $375 per person. Lodging separate. Discounts available for seniors, students, military members and veterans. shaktifest.bhaktifest.com

::

Jack Kornfield Spirit Rock Meditation Center Jack Kornfield Jack Kornfield (Spirit Rock Meditation Center)

Author and meditation and mindfulness teacher Jack Kornfield will be on hand on Saturday night for an intimate ticketed dinner, including meditation and readings from his upcoming book: "No Time Like The Present: Finding Freedom, Love and Joy Right Where You Are." The dinner, at a private home in Brentwood, is also a fund-raiser for InsightLA, which offers various programs to bring mindfulness training to communities throughout Los Angeles.

Info: 6.30 p.m. to 9 p.m., May 13. $1,500 per person. Address to be provided after registration. Tickets and information: insightla.org or (310) 450-1821.

Caption Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney Caption Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney Caption Carrizo Plain's fields of gold The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color Caption Artisans achieve the perfect balance in their live-work rental in Watts Andrew Paulson, left, and husband Sean Dougall collaborate on weavings, furnishings and ceramics at their live-work studio in Watts. Andrew Paulson, left, and husband Sean Dougall collaborate on weavings, furnishings and ceramics at their live-work studio in Watts. Caption Preparing for spring gardening Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Caption Here's Isla Holbox Isla Holbox is a flat, sandy, increasingly popular island off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Why is business booming? Because and a great place to see whale sharks. Isla Holbox is a flat, sandy, increasingly popular island off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Why is business booming? Because and a great place to see whale sharks.

rene.lynch@latimes.com

Twitter: @renelynch

Health@latimes.com

ALSO

Hollywood’s fittest actor?

Why midnight snacking is the worst

7 reasons why you can't lose the weight