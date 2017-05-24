New dating app matches the meditating, green living, 'conscious eating' crowd

A new studio replaces a former institution on the yoga scene; a day of fitness with L.A.’s hottest trainers; and a dating app for people into all things good for you. Here's what needs to be on your radar.

Yoga for the mind and spirit

Mandala occupies the Santa Monica space that once belonged to the Golden Bridge Yoga Center, which focused on kundalini yoga. The new studio, which had its soft opening May 19, has extensive offerings such as yoga for healthy backs and chanting 101, with emphasis on yoga for the body, mind and spirit.

"It's important that the practice is taught in a holistic way," said co-founder Saul David Raye. "It's not just a physical practice for a healthy and fit body, but for mental and emotional healing as well."

719 Broadway, Santa Monica. $22 a class. Discounts for packages. Info: (424) 322-8071, mandalacenter.us

Wonderland Shape Body Shop event in downtown Los Angeles offers more than 20 classes at $15 apiece.. Shape Body Shop event in downtown Los Angeles offers more than 20 classes at $15 apiece.. (Wonderland)

Celebrity trainers at fitness fest

Lacey Stone and Shaun T are among the celebrity trainers who will be leading classes on June 17 at the Shape Body Shop event. More than 20 classes will be offered at the daylong fitness fest organized by Shape magazine. These will range from Summer Flow Yoga (led by Sophia Jaffe, founder of wellness brand Philosophie) and Jenny Gaither's high-energy Notorious F.I.T. Healthy food samples and athleisure vendors will be on site too. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to Movemeant Foundation, which works to boost confidence and positive body image in young women.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 17, Hudson Loft, 1200 S. Hope St., Los Angeles. $15 per class. $5 for general admission without classes. Tickets and info. shapebodyshop.com

MeetMindful MeetMindful founder Amy Baglan wanted a dating app with more than mere surface appeal. MeetMindful founder Amy Baglan wanted a dating app with more than mere surface appeal. (MeetMindful)

Meet-ups app devoted to the mind

After recently receiving $1.8 million in seed money, 2-year old Denver-based dating app MeetMindful is expanding into multiple markets, including Los Angeles. The app seeks to match singles who are interested in meditation, green living and “conscious eating.”

"It's common on most dating apps to just throw out some photos and tweetable text," said founder and Chief Executive Amy Baglan. "We wanted to put the intention back in dating." Los Angeles has the the second-highest concentration of people on the site after Denver, and most potential matches are between 35 and 55.

Basic membership is free. Premium membership ranges from $9 to $29 a month, depending on length. Info: meetmindful.com

READ ON!

Yes, you can eat your way to beautiful skin

10 high-tech gadgets to help you get to sleep

How ‘Scandal’s’ Katie Lowes hid her psoriasis

7 steps to making your health your No. 1 priority

He lost 84 pounds in four months — and kept it off