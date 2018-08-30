What's new to L.A.'s health and fitness scene

Fitness for a cause in Los Angeles and Malibu; a new yoga studio opens in Echo Park; and a Culver City session on post-workout breathing. Check out these well-being ideas as we ease into fall.
Seek balance; raise funds
Given that it has a yoga studies degree program, Loyola Marymount University is a fitting venue for this year’s Project:OM Los Angeles, a yoga festival designed to raise funds for breast cancer organization Susan G. Komen.
Yoga apparel and accessories brand Manduka is hosting the Sept. 8 gathering. The day will kick off with an “art battle” — teams will unleash their inner artist on 10-by-30-foot walls. Later, they will move into an outdoor class with yoga instructor Kelsey Patel set to live music. There also will be food trucks, lounging areas and health food and beverage brands including Just Water, Justin’s Nut Butter and Health-Ade Kombucha.
Info: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 8, Loyola Marymount University, 1 Loyola Marymount University Drive, Los Angeles. Tickets priced at $40 and $100 include goodie bags. More information and tickets at projectom.manduka.com.
A Malibu gathering of the mighty
Up for a challenge? Sign up for the Nautica Malibu Triathlon, now in its 32nd year. The two-day event includes an Olympic-level sequence — a 1.5K swim, 40K bike ride and 10K run. Or take it down a notch and try a shorter version, which can also be broken up as part of a relay team. Funds raised benefit Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ Pediatric Cancer Research Program.
“Our goal is to raise about $1.3 million,” said Michael Epstein, executive producer of Motiv Sports, which is organizing the event. Spectators are welcome and can enjoy food trucks, wellness-related booths and exhibits, a sand castle station and free activities for children.
Info: Sept. 15 and 16 at Zuma Beach, Malibu. Races begin 7 a.m. $205 and up per person.
Yoga studio stretches into Echo Park
With the opening of her third location on Sept. 4, Jessica Rosen, owner and founder of the One Down Dog yoga studio, wants to bring classes like acro yoga and kundalini to the Echo Park neighborhood.
“Our studios have a strong focus on community and fun. We want to bring a playful energy to the practice, and our variety is a big draw,” she said. There are classes that focus on the rear, whole-body toning or cardio-heavy, energetic workouts. There is also a space for massages, reiki and sound therapy sessions. The venue joins One Down Dog locations in Silver Lake and Eagle Rock.
Info: Opening celebration for the public on Sept. 16 will include free classes starting at 11 a.m. New client memberships are $50 for a month of unlimited classes, thereafter $115. A single class is $22. 317 Glendale Blvd. onedowndog.com
Just breathe
Here’s a way to come down after a high-energy workout: a focused breathwork session.
Different Breed, a Culver City fitness studio that opened in March, is holding its second Breathwork(out) event, a two-hour session that starts with resistance training and ends with concentrated breathing and relaxation.
“When you do breathwork immediately following strenuous activity, it gets you into the right state of mind a little bit faster,” said Kyle Shepherd, the studio’s founder.
The 30- to 45-minute workout component is a blend of running or rowing, box jumps or step-ups and core work. Participants then have a 30-minute break to socialize before moving into another 30 to 45 minutes of alternating between deep and shallow breathing; Shepherd says this “clears your mind, is a good stress reliever, and allows you to leave in a good mental and physical state.”
Info: 7:45 to 9:45 p.m. Sept. 7, Different Breed, 11918 Jefferson Blvd., Culver City. $30 per person, includes healthful refreshments. Register at differentbreedstrengthconditioning.com.
READ ON!