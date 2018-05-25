California's physician-assisted suicide law is overturned — for now

Nearly two years after it was enacted, California’s physician-assisted suicide law is, at least for the moment, no longer in effect.

A Riverside County judge who ruled against the law last week issued a formal judgment Thursday deeming it unconstitutional. Legal experts said that meant the law had been overturned.

The law allowed patients who are terminally ill to request life-ending medications from their doctors. In the first six months it was in effect, more than 100 Californians, most of them suffering from cancer, used it to take their lives.

Supporters of the law say they hope an appeals court will order that the law remain in force while they appeal Riverside County Superior Court Judge Daniel A. Ottolia’s decision, but it is unclear when or if that might happen.

“It is a bit of a mess,” said Kathryn Tucker, an attorney who heads the End of Life Liberty Project at UCSF/UC Hastings Consortium on Law, Science & Health Policy.

What’s happened so far?

Ottolia ruled May 15 that the California Legislature violated the law by passing the End of Life Option Act during a special session dedicated to healthcare issues. He ordered the law overturned.

The legislation was approved in 2015 and made the state the fifth in the nation to legalize the practice. When Gov. Jerry Brown signed the law, he said he imagined that if he were dying in prolonged and excruciating pain, "it would be a comfort to be able to consider the options afforded by this bill.”

California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra appealed Ottolia’s decision Monday, moving the case to the 4th District Court of Appeal. He argued that Ottolia’s ruling was erroneous because aid-in-dying is indeed a healthcare issue and thus appropriate for the special legislative session.

Becerra also asked that the appeals court order that the law be kept in place during the appeals process, instead of being immediately overturned.

But on Wednesday, a three-judge panel at the 4th District Court of Appeal denied Becerra’s request to keep the law in place while they consider the case. The court instead ordered Becerra to provide additional arguments as to why the court should grant the stay and suspend the lower court ruling.

So is the law currently in effect?

No. Ottolia’s formal judgment invalidated it.

“Until and unless the law is reinstated by action of the court of appeal or California Supreme Court, it has been ruled unconstitutional and is therefore void,” Stephen Larson, an attorney for the group suing to invalidate the law, said Friday in an email to The Times.

Compassion and Choices, a national advocacy group that supports the law, urged the attorney general to file an immediate appeal with an appeals court to preserve the law.

“The law should remain in effect until the appeals process ends, but the Attorney General must act today, so dying Californians with only weeks or days left to live still have access to this palliative care option to peacefully end needless suffering at life’s inevitable end,” Kevin Díaz, national director of legal advocacy for Compassion and Choices, said in a statement.

The attorney general’s office could not be immediately reached for comment.

What does this all mean?

A stay granted by an appeals court would keep the law in place during the appeals process.

Without a stay, the law would remain invalidated, which would make it illegal for patients to seek life-ending medicines and doctors to write prescriptions for them.

Opponents say the law creates the dangerous possibility that people who feel as though they’re a burden on their families could be coerced or pressured into taking their own lives.

“We hope that this effort to appeal the ruling of Judge Ottolia fails so that people with terminal illness, disabilities, advanced age, and economic challenges will be liberated from this dangerous public policy,” Matt Valliere, executive director of the New York-based Patients Rights Action Fund, said in a statement.

But Harry Nelson, a healthcare attorney in Los Angeles, said that even with with the law overturned, the medical board probably won’t go after doctors for writing such prescriptions because the panel is represented by the state attorney general’s office — the very people defending the law.

“It’s extremely unlikely that the medical board, which is really the front-line state agency charged with policing doctor treatment … would take any action,” he said.

He said local district attorneys could try to prosecute doctors, but most physicians who write prescriptions under the law don’t typically advertise that they do so. California's data from the law's first six months show that 173 physicians wrote the 191 prescriptions statewide.

“Doctors who do this are extremely private about it,” said Nelson, who represents several doctors who have written prescriptions under the law. “If you’re a doctor involved in this, all the more reason why it was a better decision to remain cloistered.”

Nelson, however, said he didn’t expect that law would be permanently overturned in California. The appeals court could ultimately rule against Ottolia and uphold the law.

And even if it doesn’t, the state Legislature could pass a similar law, perhaps with additional safeguards, Nelson said, adding that it has strong support in the Legislature and among the public.

A 2015 survey conducted by UC Berkeley found that 76% of Californians supported allowing terminally ill patients to take their own lives.

“I’d be surprised if the law doesn’t stand in the long term,” he said.

