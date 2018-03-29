Advertisement

We've got an easy way to 'marbleize' your Easter eggs

By Bonnie McCarthy
Mar 29, 2018 | 3:15 PM
Inspired by the Crafty Morning blog post on how to use oil, water and food coloring to creatively dye Easter eggs, we scrambled to do the same.

Looking for a way to make egg decorating eggstra special this Easter? We've discovered a technique that's kid safe, budget friendly and super simple. Most importantly, it's just plain cool.

Credit goes to the Crafty Morning blog: All it takes is common kitchen supplies, including food coloring and a secret ingredient — vegetable oil — to give your Easter eggs a creative, "marbleized" look. The organic patterns that result are one-of-a-kind, every time. The dyed eggs are safe to eat and cheep to make. Now, gather your Peeps together — sorry, couldn't resist — and have some fun:

Advertisement
Chic, and easy.
Chic, and easy. (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)

What you'll need:

Hard-boiled white eggs (See how on page F3)

Water

Vegetable oil

Food coloring

Multi-purpose latex gloves

Glass or disposable plastic cups

Spoon

Paper towels

Multi-purpose latex gloves

Put six to eight drops of food coloring into each cup of water.
Put six to eight drops of food coloring into each cup of water. (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)

A way to protect your work surface and clothes from food coloring stains. (Think: Some old aprons, towels sheets or newspapers.)

How To:

Put on gloves to prevent dyeing fingers.

Pour enough water into a glass or plastic cup to cover an egg (1-2 inches).

Advertisement

Next, add 8 to 10 drops of food coloring (use a single color, or get creative and mix them up).

Measure about 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil into each cup. Using a spoon, give the mixture a swirl or two but don't over-mix. The results are more dramatic if the oil and water are not completely blended.

Add a tablespoon or so of vegetable oil to the dyed water.
Add a tablespoon or so of vegetable oil to the dyed water. (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)

Gently place a hard-boiled egg into the glass, and use the spoon to roll it a few times in the solution. Let the egg sit in the mixture for about 30 minutes. Longer soaking may result in deeper colors; darker dye baths may require less time for pretty results. Experiment.

Use a spoon to lift the egg out of the glass and wipe it off with a paper towel.
Use a spoon to lift the egg out of the glass and wipe it off with a paper towel. (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)

Finally, use a spoon to lift the egg out of the glass and wipe it off with a paper towel.

You can reuse the solution to dye more eggs, but try to avoid over-stirring.

Store decorated eggs in the refrigerator until ready to eat — or hide.

Easter eggs decorated with a simple but fun marble look.
Easter eggs decorated with a simple but fun marble look. (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)

home@latimes.com

Advertisement
Advertisement