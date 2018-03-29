We've got an easy way to 'marbleize' your Easter eggs

Looking for a way to make egg decorating eggstra special this Easter? We've discovered a technique that's kid safe, budget friendly and super simple. Most importantly, it's just plain cool.
Credit goes to the Crafty Morning blog: All it takes is common kitchen supplies, including food coloring and a secret ingredient — vegetable oil — to give your Easter eggs a creative, "marbleized" look. The organic patterns that result are one-of-a-kind, every time. The dyed eggs are safe to eat and cheep to make. Now, gather your Peeps together — sorry, couldn't resist — and have some fun:
What you'll need:
Hard-boiled white eggs (See how on page F3)
Water
Vegetable oil
Food coloring
Multi-purpose latex gloves
Glass or disposable plastic cups
Spoon
Paper towels
A way to protect your work surface and clothes from food coloring stains. (Think: Some old aprons, towels sheets or newspapers.)
How To:
Put on gloves to prevent dyeing fingers.
Pour enough water into a glass or plastic cup to cover an egg (1-2 inches).
Next, add 8 to 10 drops of food coloring (use a single color, or get creative and mix them up).
Measure about 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil into each cup. Using a spoon, give the mixture a swirl or two but don't over-mix. The results are more dramatic if the oil and water are not completely blended.
Gently place a hard-boiled egg into the glass, and use the spoon to roll it a few times in the solution. Let the egg sit in the mixture for about 30 minutes. Longer soaking may result in deeper colors; darker dye baths may require less time for pretty results. Experiment.
Finally, use a spoon to lift the egg out of the glass and wipe it off with a paper towel.
You can reuse the solution to dye more eggs, but try to avoid over-stirring.
Store decorated eggs in the refrigerator until ready to eat — or hide.