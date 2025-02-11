8 L.A. supper clubs that pair good food with live music
The sloping View Park-Windsor Hills neighborhood bustles during the day as residents grab smoothies from Simply Wholesome market, order pies from Crustees or walk the track at Reuben Engold Park. But with few late-night dining and nightlife options, the unincorporated community turns sleepy after dark.
That’s changing with the opening of Somerville, a swanky spot on Slauson Avenue from partners Yonnie Hagos and Ajay Relan of GVO Hospitality, behind five locations of Hilltop Coffee (including one just next door) and Lost, a Mexico City-inspired rooftop in downtown. With modern continental cuisine and a full cocktail menu with live bands that take the stage every night, the space brings the supper club model to a South L.A. neighborhood steeped in Black history.
The immersive lounge pays homage to Central Avenue, a once-thriving thoroughfare that, for decades, served as the heartbeat of L.A.’s Black community with a strip of jazz and blues clubs that brought big-name musicians such as Duke Ellington and Billie Holiday to their stages. The restaurant is named after Hotel Somerville, a former mainstay on the avenue that’s since been converted into Dunbar Hotel, a senior living center.
“We wanted to create our version of what that era might have been,” said Relan.
Since Somerville launched last November, it’s not uncommon to see clusters of guests draped in stylish furs and beaded gowns idling near the Slauson and Overhill intersection, hoping to snag a seat at what’s quickly become one of the city’s toughest reservations.
The lounge belongs to a growing supper club scene in Los Angeles, one that spans a long-running showcase in Los Feliz, a Glassell Park sandwich shop that flips to an evening jazz club and a clandestine wine bar in Highland Park.
Here are nine L.A. supper clubs to visit next time you’re craving dinner alongside a live show.
BG Nites at Bub and Grandma's
Trios, solo pianists, experimental groups and more provide the soundtrack to a special menu that includes many of the Bub and Grandma’s daytime hits, plus BG Nites-exclusive dishes such as roast chicken with tangy white barbecue sauce; a succulent burger on a pillowy house-made bun; and vinegar-laced steak tartare. This is a jazz night with comforting food and a cozy, casual feel. Find each month’s BG Nites lineup on Instagram, and be sure to time your arrival around 6 and 8 p.m., when the sets begin.
The Jazz Café at Cipriani Beverly Hills
The vibe is that of Hollywood’s Golden Era or supper clubs of the 1930s and ’40s, with performers often donning evening gowns or suits with fedoras, and their songs range from jazz standards with trios and quartets to frontman-forward silken soul. Many of its attendees don their own finest in a nod to the theme. An abbreviated menu features Cipriani’s signature Italian dishes and sips, including whole veal chops, pastas and caviar — as well as beef carpaccio and the Bellini (white peach puree and Prosecco), which Cipriani’s founder Giuseppe Cipriani is credited with creating — plus a new selection of smaller, snackier items like egg-and-anchovy sandwiches. Tables tend to book out weeks in advance, so keep an eye on reservations before heading over.
Verse
The menu from chef Oscar Torres pulls broad Mesoamerican and Mexican influences, resulting in creative plates including maple-glazed pork belly over butternut squash risotto, Mediterranean octopus and squid ink-glazed potatoes floating in a moat of pipian verde and cheesecake topped with briny caviar for dessert. The cocktail menu features creative and classic options, including a Negroni blanco with mezcal.
Somerville
Ristorante Per L'Ora
Florence Osteria and Piano Bar
To dine, find Tuscan cuisine with upscale flair: There are Wagyu meatballs simmered with heirloom tomatoes; house-made ravioli stuffed with braised oxtail; caviar-topped linguine with scampi tartare; dry-aged steaks; and more. The wine list — nearly all Italian — offers plenty of range to complement the jazz no matter your mood or tastes. Florence Osteria and Piano Bar is chic without feeling stuffy, a casual but elegant night set to music.
The Georgian Room
The Dresden
The abbreviated lounge menu includes Americana stalwarts such as wedge salads, prime rib French dip sandwiches and a fanciful shrimp cocktail served in a vintage vessel with a silver rim to trap the tails’ shells. This is a space that calls for a martini or two as you take in one of L.A.’s most consistently diverse jazz lineups: There are Old Hollywood-inspired crooners, jammy modern ensembles, soft instrumental sets, funk trios, yacht rock covers and more, depending on the night of the week. Casual and with a crowd just as eclectic as its programming, this remains one of the city’s most fun live-music finds to pair with good food. There are never any covers at the Dresden, but note there is a two-drink minimum on Fridays and Saturdays.
