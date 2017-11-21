shopsmall at these local businesses during Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25

Sure, online stores are convenient, with their endless inventory and same-day delivery service. But local stores are stocked with holiday gifts too, and after a bad year for bricks-and-mortar stores, Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25 seems like a good day to support one. Here, we offer a partial list of independent stores, some of which we have covered, where you’ll find great holiday gifts. Have a favorite that we missed? Leave it in the comments below and we’ll try to add it.

A mix of terrariums, ceramics, botanical art and other gifts at Acorn in Eagle Rock. Gary Friedman / Los Angeles Times

Stocked with terrariums, planters, books and ceramics, the home and garden store features a refreshing variety of accessories that won’t break the bank: candles, ceramics, air plants and towels. 1611 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock. acorneaglerock.com

The longtime modern design store recently moved to the Row in downtown L.A but continues to showcase furniture and accessories, lighting and rugs, as well as quirky accessories and gifts. 777 S. Alameda St., Bldg. M1, Suite 100. aplusrstore.com

Clothing, jewelry, home decor, cookbooks, soaps, candles, kitchen supplies and kids' toys. 2756 Rowena Ave., Silver Lake. cloversilverlake.com

About half of the inventory is vintage, including furnishings, throw pillows, blankets, fine art and decorative objects. 1219 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach. dachainteriors.com

Clothing, home decor, kids’ goods, jewelry, soaps, rugs and baskets. 5027 York Blvd., Highland Park. dotter.myshopify.com

Esqueleto features a selection of fine jewelry, artwork and both handcrafted and natural objects. Esqueleto

Handcrafted items including custom jewelry, art, decorative objects and colorful vintage kilims. Look for hand-painted ceramic bells and dishes by Brooklyn-based MQuan, cone-shaped ceramic luminaries by Los Angeles artist Heather Levine, sparkling geodes from Peru. 1298 W. Sunset Blvd., Echo Park. shopesqueleto.com

Ceramics by Kat & Roger and Mt. Washington Pottery, Victoria Morris, stained glass panels by artist David Scheid, fine jewelry, apothecary and more. 1801 Lincoln Blvd., Venice. shop-generalstore.com

Home decor, toys, artisan goods, jewelry, books and coffee. 238 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach; 324 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. gumtreela.com

In addition to Heath ceramics, you’ll find textiles, cutting boards, candles, books, bags and jewelry. 7525 Beverly Blvd. heathceramics.com

Ceramics by Pauline Wolstencroft and TW Workshop among others, pillows by Block Shop, Aesop skincare, clothing. 3176 Glendale Blvd., Atwater. individualmedleystore.com

Selection of handmade artisan wares from around the globe including textiles, jewelry and tabletop. 3229 1/2 Glendale Blvd., Atwater. kinandkind.com

For gifts, head to the second floor of Lawsen-Fenning in Hancock Park. Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times

Goods made exclusively within the Los Angeles County area: Art, jewelry, food, housewares. 4333 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake. lacountystore.com

Furniture designers and vintage retailers Grant Fenning and Glenn Lawson’s stores include furniture, lamps, as well as ample gifts: ceramics, pillows, leather trays, wood bowls and Corian coasters. 6824 Melrose Ave, Hancock Park; 1618 Silver Lake Blvd., Silver Lake. lawsonfenning.com

Handcrafted clothing, footwear, accessories, jewelry, table-top furnishings, art and decor from Brazilian and global artisanal makers. 904 Pacific Ave., Venice. lemagazyn.com

Textiles, MQuan ceramics, kantha throws, candles by Le Feu De L'Eau, clothing by Raquel Allegra and Ulla Johnson, among others. 6320 Yucca St., Hollywood; 2230 Main St., Santa Monica; 2000 Main St., Santa Monica. lostandfoundshop.com

Handcrafted cards, candles, ornaments and soaps created by participants in the Downtown Women’s Center and community artists. 325 S. Los Angeles St., downtown Los Angeles. madebydwc.org

The Marikoko showroom in Leimert Park. Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times

The selection of home goods, vintage finds, clothing, apothecary items and handmade accessories reflects multiple goals. Marikoko is in part a love letter to Morocco and an effort to support female designers, artists and makers — and women of color in particular. 3123 W. Vernon Ave., Leimert Park. marikoko.com

Ceramics, linens, jewelry, apothecary and clothing by local designers. 8634 Washington Blvd., Culver City. shop-midland.com

Turkish bath towels, Maison Louis Marie candles, Santa Maria Nouvella line of perfume, oils, body wash, vases, pillows, dinnerware and more. 12222 Ventura Blvd., Studio City. (818) 761-7282.

One-of-a-kind pieces by local designers with works by independent artists from around the world. The showroom is filled with planters, books, retro clocks, botanical candles, vintage-inspired lights by JunkArtGypsyz and Mexican carry blankets by Nipomo. 2205 W. Sunset Blvd., Echo Park. nicoandbullitt.com

The home and garden store Potted in Atwater Village. Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times

Decorative arts, jewelry, tabletop, kids’ goods. 8303 W. 3rd St.; 1716 Silver Lake Blvd. ok-the-store.myshopify.com

Stationery, bags, wallets and cases, home decor and lighting and apparel by local artists. Poketo Pop-Up, 374 E. 2nd St., Little Tokyo; Poketo at the Line, 3515 Wilshire Blvd.; Poketo at Platform, 8840 Washington Blvd., Suite 104, Culver City. poketo.com

In addition to garden decor by Fermob and Loll, the longtime garden store sells rugs, jewelry, pillows and throws, clothing and of course, plants. 3158 Los Feliz Blvd., Atwater. pottedstore.com

Rugs, books, pillows and furniture as well as other soft seating accessories such as vintage Indian batik ottoman cubes and inviting floor cushions. 23528 Calabasas Road, Calabasas. shoppe.amberinteriordesign.com

Affordable gifts — cards, candles, jewelry, plants and kids’ goods. 1547 Echo Park Ave., Echo Park. shoutandabout.com

Quirky gifts, serving trays, candles, apothecary, glassware and jewelry. 1939-1/2 Hillhurst Ave., Los Feliz; 7401 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood. spitfiregirl.com

Gifts, housewares, jewelry, accessories and toys from around the globe. 1626 Silver Lake Blvd., Silver Lake; 3424 Via Oporto #103, Newport Beach; 1320 E. 7th St #116, downtown Los Angeles at the Row. shopyolk.co

Fringed blankets hand-loomed in Mexico hang on the wall at Motti Casa on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City. Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times

