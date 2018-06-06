'Incredibles 2' team on the sequel's 14-year gap, and putting Elastigirl center stage

Bird explained the long journey to arrive at this plot. “I had the core idea that Bob and Helen would switch roles 14 years ago when I was publicizing the first film. Then I also knew that the audience knew that Jack-Jack had multiple powers, but the Parrs did not. So those two things I knew I had going in,” he told the Times. “The plot part with the villain — I had an ‘aha’ moment a few years ago and I pitched it, and Pixar went with it, and we started making that and it didn’t work out. So I had to keep changing that story over and over until we got the one we have now.”