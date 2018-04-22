Is Beyoncé the greatest performer...ever? We took an informal poll

Dressed in a lemonade-yellow tunic, 24 year-old Isaac Miller gushed over Beyoncé's flawless choreography and intricate vocals and implied it may be time to crown a new leader. "Michael Jackson has been held for the longest time as the best performer ever, however now [Beyoncé is] into her mid-30s and doing this extensive work," he said. "I feel so disrespectful saying it, but I have to."