Monday's TV Highlights: 'Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe'

SERIES
So You Think You Can Dance Paula Abdul, Jason Derulo, Nigel Lythgoe and Maddie Ziegler are the judges, and Cat Deeley is the host. 8 p.m. Fox
Fast N' Loud Richard buys Aaron a 1942 Harley-Davidson WLA '45, with the goal of restoring the bike appropriate to its original era in just two weeks in the season premiere, 8 p.m. Discovery. The premiere of the unscripted series “Harley and the Davidsons” features Bill Harley and brothers Walter and Arthur Davidson, founders of the storied motorcycle company. 9 p.m. Discovery
Cake Wars Four cake artists compete to have their “Garfield”-themed creations featured at the center of a party celebrating the birthday of the Monday-hating, lasagna-loving comic-strip cat. Gregg Berger, who provided the voice of Odie on “The Garfield Show,” is guest judge. 9 p.m. Food
Rizzoli & Isles As the party approaches, everyone makes a video to say goodbye, and the group says farewell in the finale of the crime drama. Angie Harmon, Sasha Alexander, Lorraine Bracco and Bruce McGill star. 9 p.m. TNT
Running Wild With Bear Grylls Olympic gold-medal skier Lindsey Vonn embarks on an adventure on the coast of Corsica in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC
Mistresses April and Marc (Rochelle Aytes, Rob Mayes) have different kinds of news — she’s expecting, and he has a new job opportunity — in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC
Major Crimes The Major Crimes detectives audit the trial of serial killer Dwight Darnell as part of an effort to tie up loose ends from their investigation into a gang of white supremacists. Bill Brochtrup guest stars with series regular Graham Patrick Martin. 10 p.m. TNT
Mary and Jane Scout Durwood and Jessica Rothe star in this new comedy. 10 p.m. MTV
Loosely, Exactly Nicole Comedian Nicole Byer stars in this new scripted comedy series. 10:30 p.m. MTV
SPECIALS
The Killing of JonBenet: The Truth Uncovered This new special looks at evidence and information in the 1996 murder of 6-year-old beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey. 9 p.m. A&E
15 Septembers Later Interviews with President George W. Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney, New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and other key figures provide a new perspective on the 9/11 terrorist attacks, as examined through the prism of the last 15 years in this new two-hour documentary. 9 p.m. History
The Comedy Central Roast Rob Lowe is in the hot seat as he’s celebrated by David Spade, Peyton Manning, Bo Derek and comics Jeff Ross, Pete Davidson, Jimmy Carr and Rob Riggle. 10 p.m. Comedy Central, Spike and TV Land
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Michele Borba; Billy Dec. (N) 10 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Andy Samberg; Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall; Gavin DeGraw performs; author Tom Rinaldi. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Hal Linden (“The Fantastiks”) (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live with Kelly DJ Khaled; Maura Tierney (“The Affair”); Kelly’s son Joaquin Consuelos; Christian Slater. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 1 p.m. KABC
Dr. Phil A mother and son have had an ongoing battle with drug addiction. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
Conan Bill Hader; Beanie Feldstein; Mark Normand. 11 p.m. TBS
Tavis Smiley (N) 12:12 a.m. KOCE
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Charlie Rose (N) 12:38 a.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
