Where to pick up pie for the Fourth of July

After grilling burgers, watching fireworks and singing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” give your Fourth of July a sweet ending. If you don’t have time to whip up a homemade dessert, here are 14 places to order pies — from peach and pecan to boozy and blueberry — for the Fourth of July.
Brite Spot Diner
The Echo Park diner makes about a dozen flavors of pie, including salted honey, peanut butter, apple and lemon meringue. Pies are $40 to $55. Place your order at least 48 hours in advance via phone. 1918 W. Sunset Blvd., (213) 484-9800, www.britespotdiner.com. Holiday pickup hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cake Monkey
The Fairfax bakery is taking orders for its cider-roasted apple pie in a double cheddar crust ($35), brown butter pecan pie with toasted cocoa nibs ($38), chocolate cake pudding pie ($30, also available gluten free), blueberry lemon frangipane pie ($35) and cherry almond pie ($35). Orders must be placed via phone at least 48 hours in advance. 7807 Beverly Blvd., (323) 932-1142, cakemonkey.com. Holiday pickup hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cassell’s Hamburgers
Pastry chef Elia Aboumrad is making her usual $35 pies at this Koreatown burger joint. Flavors include apple, chocolate marshmallow, dulce de leche banana cream, lemon icebox, blackberry vanilla, pecan, tangerine custard and vegan and gluten-free chocolate lace. To place an order, call (213) 387-5502 by July 3. 3600 W. 6th St., Los Angeles, www.cassellshamburgers.com. Holiday pickup hours: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Gjusta
Gjusta, the bakery from the folks behind Gjelina and Gjelina Take Away, will serve peach pies for $60. Orders must be placed at least 48 hours in advance via email to catering@gjusta.com. 320 Sunset Ave., Los Angeles, (310) 314-0320, www.gjusta.com. Holiday pickup hours: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Good Girl Dinette
Try the peach ($35), lemon custard creme ($30) or cherry ($40) pies from this Highland Park Vietnamese restaurant. Orders must be placed by July 1. Place your order online, or contact the restaurant by phone at (323) 257-8980 or via email at order@goodgirldinette.com. 110 North Ave. No. 56, Los Angeles, www.goodgirldinette.com/order. Holiday pickup hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Huckleberry Cafe
The Santa Monica bakery is serving double-crust stone fruit pie, double-crust strawberry rhubarb pie and vegan and gluten-free berry crumble pie. Each is $55 and includes a Pyrex dish. Place your order by July 2 by emailing catering@huckleberrycafe.com or by calling (310) 451-2311. 1014 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, www.huckleberrycafe.com/catering. Holiday pickup hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Knowrealitypie
The summer pie menu at this tiny Eagle Rock pie shop includes triple berry Cabernet, Cognac coconut cream, sea salt caramel chess, boysenberry, lemon icebox, burnt caramel peach, blackberry lime and more. Fruit pies are $42, and cream pies are $45. Order online or by emailing happytracynow1@gmail.com by June 29. 5106 Townsend Ave., Los Angeles, (916) 799-5772, www.knowrealitypie.com. Holiday pickup hours: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Larder at Burton Way and the Larder at Tavern
Two locations of Suzanne Goin’s and Caroline Styne’s restaurant are taking orders for peach pie with crème fraîche whip for $36. Orders must be placed via phone, via email or in person at least 48 hours in advance. The Larder at Burton Way, 8500 Burton Way, Los Angeles, (310) 278-8060. Holiday pickup hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. | The Larder at Tavern, 11648 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 806-6460. Holiday pickup hours: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. www.thelarder.com.
The Pie Hole
The pie chain is offering eight varieties for the Fourth, including apple crumble ($40.50), blueberry crumble ($40.50), strawberry rhubarb ($36), tart cherry ($33), Mexican chocolate ($39), chocolate brownie ($39), banana bourbon ($39) and Earl Grey ($42). You can preorder a pie online or via phone, or you can order on the Fourth through the Postmates delivery app. Multiple locations and contact information at www.thepieholela.com.
Simplethings
The chain’s 3rd Street location is making peach, chocolate cream, salted caramel, key lime and s’mores pies, all $45. Orders can be placed online. 8310 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles, (323) 592-3390, www.simplethingsrestaurant.com/catering. Holiday pickup hours: 11 a.m. to noon.
Small Batch
The Mar Vista ice cream shop offers custom ice cream pies, starting at $45. Choose a graham cracker or Oreo crust, one of more than a dozen ice cream flavors and up to two toppings (or more for an additional charge). Place your order by calling (424) 289-9552 by June 30. 12222 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, www.smallbatchicecreamery.com. Holiday pickup hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sweet Lady Jane
All three locations of Jane Lockhart’s dessert shop are baking apple, blueberry, cherry, mixed berry, strawberry rhubarb and pecan pies. Nine-inch pies are $32, and 11-inch deep-dish pies are $60, which includes a $10 refundable deposit for the pie tin. Orders must be placed online or via phone at least 48 hours in advance. Multiple locations and contact information at www.sweetladyjane.com. Holiday pickup hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Santa Monica, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in West Hollywood. Please call for Encino holiday pickup hours.
Valerie Confections
Chocolatier and cookbook author Valerie Gordon’s namesake dessert shop will hold a pop-up pie shop called Pie & Lemonade on July 3. The shop will donate all lemonade sales and $20 for each Stars and Stripes pie (made with blueberries, strawberries and vanilla cream) sold to Baby2Baby, which is partnering with Kids in Need of Defense to provide basic supplies to immigrant children. Pies can be purchased at the pop-up in front of Valerie Confections’ Echo Park location, or they can be preordered via phone at (213) 739-8149 by noon on July 2 and picked up on July 3 at any of the three locations. Multiple locations and contact information at valerieconfections.com.
Winston Pies
Brentwood’s Winston Pies will serve apple, blueberry, cherry, key lime and pecan pies, as well as peach and nectarine pie, chocolate cowgirl pie (a caramel-chocolate pie with an oatmeal crust), lemon meringue pie and dulce de leche banana cream pie. All 11-inch pies are $42. Orders must be made online by July 2. 11678 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 207-5743, www.winstonpies.com. Please call for holiday pickup hours.