Where to pick up pie for the Fourth of July

Chocolatier and cookbook author Valerie Gordon’s namesake dessert shop will hold a pop-up pie shop called Pie & Lemonade on July 3. The shop will donate all lemonade sales and $20 for each Stars and Stripes pie (made with blueberries, strawberries and vanilla cream) sold to Baby2Baby, which is partnering with Kids in Need of Defense to provide basic supplies to immigrant children. Pies can be purchased at the pop-up in front of Valerie Confections’ Echo Park location, or they can be preordered via phone at (213) 739-8149 by noon on July 2 and picked up on July 3 at any of the three locations. Multiple locations and contact information at valerieconfections.com.