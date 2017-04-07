Police shoot stabbing suspect after at least 3 people were stabbed on downtown's skid row, LAPD says

Los Angeles police responded to a shooting by officers following reports of “multiple stabbing victims” on skid row, the LAPD said Friday.

According to initial reports, witnesses saw a person stab at least three people in three different locations in skid row, said Deputy Chief Robert Arcos, who heads the LAPD’s Central Bureau.

Officers on one of the LAPD’s RESET teams — which focus on skid row — responded to the area and saw the suspect, Arcos said. At some point, police shot that person.

The suspect was taken to a hospital but the person’s condition is unknown, Arcos said. No officers were injured in the incident.

The incident happened near 7th and San Julian streets shortly before noon, said Officer Liliana Preciado, an LAPD spokeswoman.

Jay Hernandez said he was walking by the Midnight Mission when he saw a man waving his arm frantically and clashing with two different people. Hernandez said he believed he saw two people being stabbed by the man before police arrived.

“They told him to drop the weapon,” Hernandez said. “He didn't drop it.”

Another witness, Miguel Mendez, said he was riding by on a skateboard when he saw police confront a man holding a knife. Mendez did not see any stabbings but said there was “blood everywhere.”

Mendez questioned why the officers did not use a stun gun to subdue the man, saying he did not see him move toward them with the knife.

Police Friday afternoon had blocked off San Pedro Street between 6th and 7th streets in front of the Midnight Mission, where another witness said he saw two men fighting shortly before the shooting.

The man, who asked to be identified only by his first name of Riccolo, said two men began arguing around 12:05 p.m. Riccolo said he did not know the men or what they were fighting about, and could not see a weapon.

Riccolo said he saw officers fire five shots at the one of the men.

“They positioned themselves and fired until the body stopped moving,” Riccolo said.

The area where police had established a crime scene is lined with tents, and a small crowd had gathered at the perimeter. Some bemoaned another shooting on skid row.

Many local residents and activists still complain about the 2015 shooting of Charly Leundeu Keunang, a 43-year-old man known as Africa. That shooting was captured on video by a bystander and viewed around the world after it was posted on social media.

