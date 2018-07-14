Two very different tours of the Los Angeles Times' historic downtown building

The Los Angeles Times is leaving its historic home in downtown L.A. as it transitions to new ownership under Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong. As the paper packed up and prepared to move to El Segundo, historian Darrell Kunitomi led hundreds of people on tours of the paper's longtime headquarters.
The official tour
For one of his final tours, Kunitomi led a group of former Times staffers through the history of the paper and the building.
The unofficial tour
Columnist Steve Lopez had something else in mind. He wanted to see some of the quirkier and harder-to-reach places, such as the roof and the basement, where groups of tourists never trod.
By July 23, nearly all of The Times' L.A.-based journalists will be working from a new headquarters in El Segundo.
