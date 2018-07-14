Advertisement

Two very different tours of the Los Angeles Times' historic downtown building

By
Jul 13, 2018 | 6:55 PM
The Los Angeles Times building, at 1st and Spring streets, is seen during an Independence Day parade in 1942. (Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles Times is leaving its historic home in downtown L.A. as it transitions to new ownership under Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong. As the paper packed up and prepared to move to El Segundo, historian Darrell Kunitomi led hundreds of people on tours of the paper's longtime headquarters.

The official tour

For one of his final tours, Kunitomi led a group of former Times staffers through the history of the paper and the building.

Darrell Kunitomi gives his last tour of the historic Los Angeles Times building in downtown L.A. to a group of Times alumni. The Times has been at its current location since 1935. With the return of The Times to local ownership, the new home of the newsroom will be in El Segundo.
The unofficial tour

Columnist Steve Lopez had something else in mind. He wanted to see some of the quirkier and harder-to-reach places, such as the roof and the basement, where groups of tourists never trod.

Steve Lopez gives a tour of the lesser known areas of the Los Angeles Times building, soon to be vacated by the newspaper.

By July 23, nearly all of The Times' L.A.-based journalists will be working from a new headquarters in El Segundo.

Workers hoist a new sign to the roof of the Los Angeles Times' new headquarters in El Segundo.
Workers hoist a new sign to the roof of the Los Angeles Times' new headquarters in El Segundo. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

