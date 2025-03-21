Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Ohtani’s big swing back home, a new hotel ban

Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz. Your quizmaster Adam Tschorn here, back with another 10 handcrafted, California-leaning, multiple-choice questions riffing off the stories published in The Times (in print or online) over the previous seven days.

This week those topics include a legally questionable hotel ban that’s suddenly popular around California, the winner of this year’s L.A. Marathon (and what makes him different from every other winner in the last three decades), the Broadway musical President Trump isn’t a fan of, the perennially popular sitcom set at the Dunder Mifflin paper company, the new Corita Art Center in downtown L.A.’s Arts District and Conan O’Brien’s just-announced post-Oscars hosting gig.

If you’ve kept up on the news of the week, you should be able to answer these questions as easily as Ohtani hit that homer.

Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.