Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Ohtani’s big swing back home, a new hotel ban

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz
Ohtani swings, Conan hosts, Hollywood writes the White House and more in this week’s News Quiz.
By Adam Tschorn
  • Try your hand at 10 multiple-choice quiz questions based on Los Angeles Times stories published over the previous seven days.
  • This week, we’re quizzing you on Conan O’Brien’s latest hosting gig, a Scranton-set sitcom, a questionable hotel ban and more.
  • If you’re proud of your score, post the results to your social media account to see how you stack up against other players.

Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz. Your quizmaster Adam Tschorn here, back with another 10 handcrafted, California-leaning, multiple-choice questions riffing off the stories published in The Times (in print or online) over the previous seven days.

This week those topics include a legally questionable hotel ban that’s suddenly popular around California, the winner of this year’s L.A. Marathon (and what makes him different from every other winner in the last three decades), the Broadway musical President Trump isn’t a fan of, the perennially popular sitcom set at the Dunder Mifflin paper company, the new Corita Art Center in downtown L.A.’s Arts District and Conan O’Brien’s just-announced post-Oscars hosting gig.

If you’ve kept up on the news of the week, you should be able to answer these questions as easily as Ohtani hit that homer.

Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.
Adam Tschorn

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn is a former small-town newspaper editor, game-show question-and-answer man and fashion scribe who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007. He currently covers a wide range of pop-culture topics with a focus on cannabis culture. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism, he feels perfectly suited to looking at things, asking “why?” and writing down the answers.

