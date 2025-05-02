Advertisement
Lifestyle

Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Beyoncé kicks off a tour, Shaq lands a new gig

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz
Answer questions about Christie Brinkley, Shaquille O’Neal, the Kentucky Derby and more in this week’s News Quiz.
(Staff and wire photos)
Adam Tschorn..
By Adam Tschorn
Los Angeles Times Exclusive Follow
  • Try your hand at 10 multiple-choice quiz questions based on Los Angeles Times stories published over the previous seven days.
  • This week, we’re asking you about the Cowboy Carter Tour, President Trump’s holiday plans, California’s popular lizards and more.
  • If you’re proud of your score, post the results to your social media account to see how you stack up against other players.

Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz. I’m Adam Tschorn, senior features writer, former game show question-and-answer man, and your weekly quizmaster.

Each Friday, I serve up 10 handcrafted, California-leaning, multiple-choice questions based on stories that appeared in The Times (in print or online) over the previous seven days.

Los Angeles , CA - November 08: Leah Rose Gallegos (CEO, Instructor at People's Yoga) photographed for the Los Angeles Times Wellness package in studio on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 in Los Angeles , CA. (Travis Shinn / For The Times)

Lifestyle

For Subscribers

The 27 best yoga studios in L.A. for stretching, sweating and spiritual awakenings

The yoga scene in Los Angeles is unparalleled. Whether you’re just starting out, on a budget or seeking something different, these studios have an option for everyone.

This week, we’re taking a look at stories about Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Christie Brinkley’s new memoir (hint: the title shares its name with a Billy Joel song), the Class of 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, Cheech & Chong’s return to the silver screen and the horse favored to win this year’s Kentucky Derby.

If you’ve kept up on the news of the week, answering these questions should be no problem at all. Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.

Advertisement

More News Quizzes

Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: The life of Pope Francis, precious metal hits a high

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for April 18, 2025: LeBron gets a Ken doll, golf gets a Grand Slam

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for April 11, 2025: When the Dodgers met Trump, Val Kilmer’s debut

A collection of photos from this week's quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for April 4, 2025: What gems bedazzle the Dodgers’ blinged-out rings?

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for March 28, 2025: Who did Foreman ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ with?

A collection of photos from this week's newsquiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for March 21, 2025: Ohtani’s big swing back home, a new hotel ban

A collection of photos and illustrations from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for March 14, 2025: LeBron’s latest milestone, a new Canadian PM

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for March 7, 2025: ‘Anora’ at the Oscars and Big Bear hatchlings

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for February 28, 2025: Desert train heists and Harry Potter at the Pantages

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for February 21, 2025: Who will play Jesus at the Hollywood Bowl?

More to Read

Lifestyle
Adam Tschorn

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn is a former small-town newspaper editor, game-show question-and-answer man and fashion scribe who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007. He currently covers a wide range of pop-culture topics with a focus on cannabis culture. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism, he feels perfectly suited to looking at things, asking “why?” and writing down the answers.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Lifestyle

Advertisement