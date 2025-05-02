Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Beyoncé kicks off a tour, Shaq lands a new gig

Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz. I’m Adam Tschorn, senior features writer, former game show question-and-answer man, and your weekly quizmaster.

Each Friday, I serve up 10 handcrafted, California-leaning, multiple-choice questions based on stories that appeared in The Times (in print or online) over the previous seven days.

This week, we’re taking a look at stories about Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Christie Brinkley’s new memoir (hint: the title shares its name with a Billy Joel song), the Class of 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, Cheech & Chong’s return to the silver screen and the horse favored to win this year’s Kentucky Derby.

If you’ve kept up on the news of the week, answering these questions should be no problem at all. Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.