Police hunt two men in shooting of bicyclists in Elysian Park

Police are searching for two young men who confronted and shot two bicyclists in Elysian Park late Friday.  

Authorities believe the two shooters were gang members, both 16 years old — although one may be older.

The pair confronted the two cyclists, a 27-year-old man and his 47-year-old father-in-law, then shot them, said Los Angeles police Sgt. David Armas. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

“The victims had no gang affiliation,” Armas said. “They live locally and were just out for a bike ride.”

The shooting occurred about 8:55 p.m. near Riverside Drive and the 5 Freeway, on the bike path that runs along the Los Angeles River. 

The shooters fled westbound, police said. One was riding a red bicycle.

