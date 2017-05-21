Passenger killed in suspected drunk driving crash in Long Beach, police say

A man was killed in a car crash in Long Beach this weekend that police say likely involved drunk driving.

A car headed north on Clark Avenue in Long Beach veered off the road and hit a utility pole just north of Eagle Street about 2:40 a.m. Saturday, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers found two passengers in the car when they arrived on scene. One of them had a broken leg and was transferred to Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.

The other was unconscious and was eventually declared dead. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified him as Justin McLean, 31, of Lakewood.

A few blocks from the accident, officers found a man walking away from the scene. A witness identified him as the car’s driver and he was found to be under the influence, according to police.

Police said the driver faces charges of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, felony hit and run and felony driving under the influence.

