18-year-old killed by co-worker's jealous boyfriend, police say

A 20-year-old man is suspected of killing his girlfriend’s co-worker by chasing him in a truck and plowing into him at a 7-Eleven in Fontana, authorities said Thursday.

John Nieto was jealous of Cristian Dominguez-Aguilar, 18, who occasionally received a ride home from Elisabeth Mancilla, 20, Fontana Police Sgt. Kevin Goltara said in a statement.

Nieto surmised that Dominguez-Aguilar and Mancilla were having a relationship, a suspicion that police believe was untrue, the statement said.

On Wednesday, about 7:15 p.m., Nieto was waiting when Mancilla dropped off Dominguez-Aguilar at a 7-Eleven in the 1770 block of Foothill Boulevard, Goltara said.

Inside his white Chevy Silverado, Nieto took after Dominguez-Aguilar, who fled on foot, police said. When his first attempt at contact failed, Nieto tried again, this time striking the young man and colliding with the convenience store, Goltara said.

Fontana Police Department Rialto resident Elisabeth Mancilla, 20, was arrested for accessory to murder in the death of Dominguez-Aguilar. Rialto resident Elisabeth Mancilla, 20, was arrested for accessory to murder in the death of Dominguez-Aguilar. (Fontana Police Department)

Mancilla witnessed the incident and did not call police or attempt to help Dominguez-Aguilar, Goltara said. Instead, she picked up Nieto, whose truck was disabled, and dropped him off at his San Bernardino residence, police said. She then drove to her own home in Rialto.

Dominguez-Aguilar, a Fontana resident, was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Authorities located the couple Thursday morning at Mancilla’s home. Nieto was arrested on suspicion of murder, and Mancilla was arrested on suspicion of accessory to murder, Goltara said. The two, who have a child together, were booked at West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call Fontana Det. Jason Coillot at (909) 350-7700.

corina.knoll@latimes.com

@corinaknoll