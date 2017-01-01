L.A. sheriff's deputies disciplined after horrific torture death of 8-year-old boy

It was the worst case of child abuse that local officials had ever seen.

The death of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez became a grim symbol of the failure of Los Angeles County’s child welfare system, prompting criminal charges against four social workers and far-reaching reforms of how authorities oversee abused and neglected children. Gabriel’s mother and her boyfriend were charged with his murder.

But far less public scrutiny has been given to the role of L.A. County sheriff’s deputies who investigated Gabriel’s situation in the months before his 2013 death.

A Times review of grand jury testimony, child welfare records and recently filed court documents shows that deputies visited Gabriel’s home multiple times during the eight months prosecutors say he was being tortured and beaten. But the deputies found no signs of abuse and did not file paperwork that would have led specially trained detectives to do more investigating.

One deputy went to the boy’s Palmdale home after his teacher said he had been beaten with a belt. Another deputy, responding to a report that Gabriel was suicidal, left the home without examining or interviewing him.

When a security guard called to report that Gabriel had bruises on his face and what looked like cigarette burns all over his scalp, he was rebuffed by a sheriff’s deputy who screamed that a child being burned was not an emergency, according to court records. Another deputy who eventually went to check on the boy decided that the injuries were caused by a fall from a bicycle.

The department’s final investigation came a week before Gabriel’s death. A sheriff's deputy tried to find him after school officials reported that he had been absent for a long period and might be a victim of abuse. Gabriel's mother said that her son had moved to Texas, and the deputy soon halted the inquiry. In fact, Gabriel was still in Palmdale, being beaten with a bat, shot with a BB gun, starved, locked in a small box and forced to eat cat feces, according to prosecutors.

None of the nine deputies involved in Gabriel’s case have been criminally charged, and all still work for the Sheriff’s Department. But prosecutors said in court papers that some were disciplined internally.

The Sheriff’s Department declined to provide specifics, citing state laws preventing the disclosure of peace officer discipline. Through an attorney, each of the deputies declined to comment.

A county blue ribbon commission recommended a series of reforms in the wake of Gabriel’s death, including better training for law enforcement officers and better sharing of information with social workers. Six months after Gabriel’s death, the Sheriff’s Department began requiring deputies to file a one-page report for every child abuse call, regardless of whether they find evidence of a crime.

The case highlights a wider problem in the way patrol officers approach child abuse allegations, said Dan Scott, a retired sheriff’s sergeant and longtime child abuse investigator. Patrol cops often treat child abuse calls as a low priority, especially when social workers are already involved with the family, he said.

“Law enforcement treats these crimes like second-class crimes,” Scott said. “Cops believe it is a social worker’s job. They are looking for a reason to clear the case, and as a police officer, you have got to treat child abuse like any other crime.”

Isauro Aguirre in a Lancaster court after he was charged with murder in the 2013 death of his girlfriend's 8-year-old son, Gabriel Fernandez. He has pleaded not guilty. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Gabriel Fernandez had lived with his maternal grandparents since he was a few months old, when his mother, Pearl Fernandez, who struggled with a drug problem, signed over legal guardianship in a notarized document.

In September 2012, when Gabriel was 8, Pearl decided she wanted him back.

Her parents, Robert and Sandra Fernandez, asked the Sheriff’s Department to mediate the custody dispute, telling Deputies Adam Hilzendeger and David Nisenoff that Pearl had a history of neglecting and physically abusing her children.

In grand jury testimony, Robert Fernandez said he showed the deputies a notarized guardianship document as well as school records indicating that he and his wife were authorized to act as Gabriel’s parents.

According to the Sheriff’s Department’s policy manual, the welfare of the child “is of paramount concern” in custody disputes. In “problematical situations” such as those where the documentation is in question, deputies should file a report to prompt a thorough investigation by detectives.

But the deputies who came to the Fernandez house did not file a report, according to a court motion filed earlier this year by the district attorney’s office. Instead, they sided with Gabriel’s mother, dismissing the documents his grandparents showed them.

“And he just said it was fraud. So he got into an argument with my wife,” Robert Fernandez said of one of the deputies in grand jury testimony.

Gabriel went to live with his mother and her boyfriend, Isauro Aguirre. The abuse, prosecutors say, started soon afterward.

After moving in with his mother, Gabriel enrolled in a new school, Summerwind Elementary.

His teacher, Jennifer Garcia, soon noticed that something was wrong with her new pupil, according to her testimony before the grand jury.

The day before Halloween, Gabriel confided in Garcia: His mother had hit him with the metal part of a belt, drawing blood.

Garcia testified that she called a child abuse hotline and spoke to Gabriel’s caseworker, Stefanie Rodriguez, one of the four social workers from the Department of Children and Family Services who were later charged in the boy’s death.

A sheriff’s deputy, Imelda Rizo, then went to Gabriel’s house and wrote an entry in her computer log: She had observed no injuries on Gabriel and saw no indications of child abuse, sheriff’s homicide Det. Timothy O’Quinn told the grand jury.

Since at least 2009, Sheriff’s Department policy has required that deputies “thoroughly investigate” every child abuse allegation. They should write a police report — which would trigger a follow-up investigation by detectives — unless they can articulate beyond a reasonable doubt that no child abuse occurred.