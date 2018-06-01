L.A. consular officials receive training on hate crimes from Anti-Defamation League

“The hate spike in the country has been growing,” said Amanda Susskind, the ADL’s Pacific Southwest regional director. “The Anti-Defamation League has witnessed ... a specific problem of hate crimes and hate speech against people who are Latino, people who are perceived to be Latino and people who are immigrants…. There’s an additional hatred of Mexican nationals and Mexican immigrants that has been fostered by white supremacist movements and politicians, all the way to the top of our administration.”