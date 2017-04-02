One dead, one injured in Tujunga apartment fire

A fire that tore through a ground-floor unit of a Tujunga apartment building on Saturday night left one man dead and a woman injured, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the building at 10:55 p.m., and officials said they had the flames extinguished within 16 minutes. But it may have been too late for a man who was found dead in the apartment’s kitchen.

As of Sunday morning, there was no word on the man’s identity or how he died.

A woman who was found outside of the apartment was taken to a hospital. Officials said she was suffering from smoke inhalation and minor burns.

In a written statement, Fire Department officials said it wasn’t immediately clear why the man hadn’t been able to escape from the burning unit. The apartment didn’t have window bars, a security door, or something that would been an obvious barrier.

The unit did have a smoke alarm, but whether the device was functioning was unclear, and there were no fire sprinklers in the building.

Officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

anna.phillips@latimes.com

Twitter: @annamphillips