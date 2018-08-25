Is Los Angeles getting better or worse?

“I absolutely LOVE my hometown,” she said in an email. “I’ve watched so many iterations of its identity. … Whenever I meet someone from another state, country, or continent I can relate to them because I’ve likely already encountered someone from their corner of the planet. Here in Los Angeles you can visit so many places … just by taking a short bus ride. Little Tokyo, Chinatown, K-Town, Olvera Street, Little Armenia, Little Ethiopia … the list goes on. Los Angeles just keeps getting better.”