Questions swirl over LAPD shootout with gunman that left a Trader Joe's store manager dead

As a young officer, Moore was moonlighting as a security guard at a shopping mall in the San Fernando Valley when he killed a man who was firing a semiautomatic rifle in the parking lot. With parked cars obscuring his view, Moore was unsure what the man was firing at. The man pointed the rifle at Moore, who fatally shot him in the head, according to a report by then-Chief Daryl Gates. It later became clear that the man was shooting at his ex-wife, killing her.