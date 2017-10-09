Anaheim Hills evacuees line up at gas stations before fleeing fire

Cashier Devran Finestein, 21, arrived at the Anaheim Hills gas station he works at on October 9 and found cars lined up to fill up their tanks before traveling to escape the flames.

Devran Finestein, 21, showed up for his afternoon shift as a cashier at an Anaheim Hills gas station looking like he was in a war zone -- a white T-shirt wrapped around his face, orange ski goggles and hydration backpack. He rode an electric bike.

He had just helped his father evacuate from his home in Anaheim hills, loading financial documents, his father's cat and his own snowboarding gear into his father's car. He rode his bike through gridlocked streets jammed with evacuating residents, and past at least one sizable cul-de-sac house in flames. He passed out masks and bottles of water to those he saw on foot.

"I was just trying to help people," he said. "Serrano was already getting it," he said, referring to a nearby street where he saw houses burn.

At the gas station, he arrived to find dozens of cars lined up to fill their tanks before hitting the road. He tossed his co-worker a mask, and went inside to take his post.