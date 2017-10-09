Thousands evacuated their homes in Napa Valley, Sonoma and six other counties overnight as multiple fires ravaged the area.
What you need to know:
- At least 1,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 14 fires, covering a collective 57,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
- The Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa has burned 35,000 acres and has residents running for their lives. Two Santa Rosa hospitals have been evacuated.
- One person died as a result of the Redwood Valley Fire in Mendocino County. Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- There are three evacuation centers for Napa County residents: Calistoga Fairgrounds, Napa Valley College and Crosswalk Community Church, which authorities report is full.
- Evacuations have been ordered in Anaheim Hills as a brush fire burns; 91 Freeway east closed
Anaheim Hills evacuees line up at gas stations before fleeing fire
|Victoria Kim
Devran Finestein, 21, showed up for his afternoon shift as a cashier at an Anaheim Hills gas station looking like he was in a war zone -- a white T-shirt wrapped around his face, orange ski goggles and hydration backpack. He rode an electric bike.
He had just helped his father evacuate from his home in Anaheim hills, loading financial documents, his father's cat and his own snowboarding gear into his father's car. He rode his bike through gridlocked streets jammed with evacuating residents, and past at least one sizable cul-de-sac house in flames. He passed out masks and bottles of water to those he saw on foot.
"I was just trying to help people," he said. "Serrano was already getting it," he said, referring to a nearby street where he saw houses burn.
At the gas station, he arrived to find dozens of cars lined up to fill their tanks before hitting the road. He tossed his co-worker a mask, and went inside to take his post.