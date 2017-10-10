Flames reduce Hidden Valley to tangled ruins, lonely chimneys

Until Monday, the upscale community of Hidden Valley had it all.

Stately two-story brick homes fronting winding, narrow lanes gated by 100 foot pine trees. A creek ran through the neighborhood in a northeast corner of Santa Rosa called home by law enforcement officers, nurses, doctors and office managers.

Many of them had sons and daughters going to the school that was the proud home of the “Hidden Valley Jayhawks.”

Now, the neighborhood’s streets are filled with broken utility poles and huge tangles of smoldering power lines. Some streets are blocked by yellow police tape warning: “Police crime scene. Do not cross.”

Most of the homes were reduced to ashes, twisted metal and broken water mains splashing onto heaps of blackened cross-beams. The only things left standing are the skeletal trunks and limbs of charred pine trees and dozens of lonesome chimneys.

Late Tuesday morning, Lance Thompson, 75, a retired real estate appraiser and longtime resident of Santa Rosa, seemed to be the only person watching over the streets of Hidden Valley. His hands in his pockets, he shook his head and muttered: “I just can’t believe this.”

Thompson was one of the lucky ones. He didn't lose his home.

“In the short term, Santa Rosa will probably take quite a hit economically. A lot of people will be forced to leave. That’s because it won’t be the same place, and by that I mean a city surrounded by wineries and redwood trees and famous for its country living lifestyle. It’s a place with a great appeal to folks from big cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles,” Thompson said. “But looking ahead, once the smoke clears and the trees green up a bit, we’ll see boom times with all the reconstruction.”