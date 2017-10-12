At least 31 people have died in Northern California fires that continue to ravage multiple counties, while the Anaheim Hills fire in Southern California has scorched between 5,000 to 6,000 acres.
What you need to know:
- Fire officials reported 31 fire-related deaths as of Thursday. Seventeen people died in Sonoma County, eight in Mendocino County, two in Napa County and four in Yuba County. Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- At least 3,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 15 Northern California fires, covering collectively more than 160,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
- The Canyon 2 fire in Anaheim Hills has burned 9,200 acres, destroyed or damaged about 60 structures and injured one person. It was 60% contained as of Thursday morning and all evacuation orders were lifted.
The Tubbs fire is now one of the five deadliest in California history
|Alene Tchekmedyian
The death toll from the Tubbs fire in Napa and Sonoma counties rose to 15 late Thursday, making it one of the five deadliest wildfires in California history.
Two other wildfires, including the 2003 Cedar fire in San Diego, each claimed the lives of 15 people.
Here's a look at the deadliest blazes in state history in addition to the Tubbs fire:
- The Griffith Park fire burned only 47 acres in October 933, but took 29 lives.
- The Oakland Hills fire killed 25 people in October 1991. The fire burned 1,600 acres and destroyed 2,900 structures.
- The Cedar fire in San Diego scorched 273,246 acres in October 2003 and claimed the lives of 15 people.
- The Rattlesnake fire in Glenn County in July 1953 burned 1,340 acres and killed 15 people.