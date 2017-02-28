Oroville spillway: In the Feb. 28 California section, an article about damage to the main spillway at Oroville Dam misspelled the last name of the chief hydrologist for the state Department of Water Resources. His name is Maury Roos, not Toos.

Home of the Week: In the Feb. 25 Hot Property section, the Home of the Week article about a Sunset Strip residence gave an incorrect phone number for listing agent Naomi Klein. Her number is (310) 502-5648.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact Deirdre Edgar, readers’ representative, by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 202 W. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.