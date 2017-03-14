Plea deal: In the March 11 California section, an article about Reggie Cole’s plea deal said that he pleaded no contest to mayhem and assault charges. Cole pleaded no contest only to the mayhem charge; the assault charge was dismissed. The story also misidentified Cole’s co-defendant in the 1994 murder case as Anthony Obie. His name is Obie Anthony.

