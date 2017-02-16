92-year-old man charged in Valentine's Day killing of wife

A 92-year-old veteran has been charged in the shotgun killing of his wife on Valentine’s Day, according to police and the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Carven Nathaniel Kendrick was charged Thursday with one count of voluntary manslaughter in the death of 73-year-old Jenelle Gamble-Kendrick in the 1700 block of West 60th Street in the Harvard Park neighborhood, according to prosecutors and police.

About 7 p.m., Kendrick and his wife of about 16 years got into an argument about a phone call, said Los Angeles Police Det. Nathan Kouri, who is supervising the investigation.

The fight escalated, and the woman began hitting her husband with her cane, Kouri said. Kendrick became frustrated, went into the bedroom to retrieve his shotgun, then shot his wife in the living room area, a few feet away from a bouquet of red roses, Kouri said.

Kendrick then walked over to a relative’s home and told the relative that he had just shot his wife. He stayed at the scene until police arrived, Kouri said.

Kendrick faces a possible sentence of 21 years in prison if he is convicted, according to prosecutors.

Times staff writer Matt Hamilton contributed to this report.

