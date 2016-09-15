L.A. charter City High School is about to close, and is rushing to find many of its 116 students new schools

A month into the school year, City High School, an independent charter school in Pico-Robertson, is shutting its doors — leaving many of the 116 students in 9th and 10th grade scrambling to make other arrangements.

The school’s board voted to close the high school Monday evening, citing financial and facilities problems. L.A. School Report first reported the news Thursday.

The high school was part of City Charter Schools, a network that includes an elementary school and a middle school in the area.

City High opened last year on the Los Angeles High School campus with about 60 ninth-grade students, said Executive Director Valerie Braimah. The plan was to add a grade each year, building up to 12th grade. This year the school district offered the school space at Dorsey High School in Baldwin Hills, but the charter school turned down that location.

“It was too far away. They didn’t offer us enough classrooms,” Braimah said. “And there was a lot of … opposition in the community at Dorsey to us being there.”

Instead, the charter rented classroom space in a synagogue on Pico Boulevard that had once housed a Jewish school. Renting private space increased the costs of running the school, which would have needed about 40 more students this year to stay afloat, Braimah said. And there are problems with the facilities, such as a lack of working air conditioning, that would take weeks and be costly to fix, Braimah said.

“This was never a problem with the quality of the educational program,” Braimah said.

The school still is technically open, and some students have shown up each morning this week, though little classroom instruction is happening, Braimah said. School leaders are trying to get all the students placed elsewhere by Friday, and to secure jobs for the teachers.

Some students already are enrolled in other schools, Braimah said. On Thursday, the students who did show up were bussed to different campuses in the area for tours.

The Los Angeles Unified School District put together a transition and support team for these students after City High informed the district on Tuesday that the school was ceasing operations, spokeswoman Shannon Haber said in an email.

“The district has assembled a team to provide support to students and families as they transition during this difficult time, just one month after the start of the district’s traditional school year,” Haber said. “We will continue to monitor this situation closely and again offer our full support to students and families.”

Reach Sonali Kohli at Sonali.Kohli@latimes.com or on Twitter @Sonali_Kohli.

