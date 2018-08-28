New direction for Gates Foundation aims to build on progress in L.A. schools

A new direction for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation — and millions in new funding — will make their presence felt in Los Angeles schools as a result of grants announced Tuesday.
The L.A. district and others across the country hope to benefit from a foundation effort to build on what already is helping to keep students on track toward graduation.
It’s not as sexy or laser focused as the foundation’s past sweeping strategies, but that’s partly the point.
“We’ve come to understand how important context is,” said Bob Hughes, director of K-12 education for the foundation. “One size doesn’t fit all.”
The Seattle philanthropic institution is known for spending billions in pursuit of “the big idea” to transform public education. And even those billions don’t capture the extent to which the foundation has leveraged its influence to campuses in every corner of the country.
One such effort was to refashion large, impersonal middle and high schools into smaller academies. The results, in terms of improved student achievement, overall were lackluster. Later came a teacher-effectiveness initiative, which some critics and supporters characterized as a mission to find and fire bad teachers. Once again, the results were disappointing in terms of improving outcomes for students.
Such conclusions were made after schools and school districts across the country reshaped themselves based on the concepts. In many cases, they were forced to do so by new state and federal policies and laws.
The latest approach — and its initial $92 million in grant money — emphasizes networks of schools that can work together and learn from one another. In many cases, the foundation sought to support educators doing work that already was showing progress. The goal is to push this progress further and make successful ideas available to others, especially those trying to help minority and low-income students.
The types of grants are varied, so measuring how much they help will be challenging.
A $499,000 grant to the KIPP charter school network falls into the category of adding to existing work. KIPP’s leaders for some time have been concerned about a problem at their schools. They were graduating a high percentage of seniors — many with impressive test scores — but surprisingly few were graduating from college within four years. They’ve also been concerned about students “under-matching” in their higher-education choices — going to community colleges, for example, when they could have aspired to the Ivy League.
The Gates grant will help the major charter operator in Los Angeles and elsewhere continue its work in targeting those problems and others.
A $16-million grant will go to Core Districts, a consortium of large California school systems that includes Los Angeles Unified, the nation’s second-largest district. Here, the effort will focus on keeping ninth-graders on track for graduation and academic achievement. The work will probably look at multiple factors that thwart students and try to focus on what aid works best.
“It’s helping folks learn how to better understand the impact of their lessons and the work they’re doing,” said Rick Miller, Core’s executive director.
An effort in Dallas will aim to improve student writing. Supt. Michael Hinojosa said he’s been worried about stagnation in this area. The state’s writing test, he said, does not measure or develop advanced writing skills, which are central to learning.
“We’ve had continuous improvement,” he said. “We need quantum improvement.”