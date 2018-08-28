New direction for Gates Foundation aims to build on progress in L.A. schools

A $499,000 grant to the KIPP charter school network falls into the category of adding to existing work. KIPP’s leaders for some time have been concerned about a problem at their schools. They were graduating a high percentage of seniors — many with impressive test scores — but surprisingly few were graduating from college within four years. They’ve also been concerned about students “under-matching” in their higher-education choices — going to community colleges, for example, when they could have aspired to the Ivy League.