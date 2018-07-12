L.A. Community College trustees assailed for seating a Latino man over three African American women

A crowd of protesters assailed Los Angeles Community College District trustees Wednesday for selecting a Latino man over three African American women to fill a vacant board seat.
The board’s choice of David Vela, a former Montebello school board member with deep political connections, will leave the seven-member governing board of the nation’s largest community college district with only one woman and no African American trustee. But Vela is the board’s first openly gay trustee, which some hailed as a milestone.
Trustees unanimously selected Vela last month to finish out the term of Sydney Kamlager-Dove, an African American who was elected to the state Assembly. As a result, the board now has four Latinos, two whites and one Asian American.
Among the nine-college district’s 148,000 students, about 58.5% are Latino, 14.8% white, 9.5% African American and 7.53% Asian, according to 2017 state data.
Dozens of protesters of all races packed the downtown Los Angeles board room, many wearing black shirts printed with “Shame on You” and accusations of cronyism, sexism and racism. Some called on Vela to step down.
Melina Abdullah, a Cal State Los Angeles professor of Pan-African Studies and leader in the Black Lives Matter movement who was one of the candidates passed over, delivered fiery warnings to trustees during public comments that activists would mobilize against them for their actions.
“This is erasure of black representation,” she said. “It’s absolutely shameful.”
Sandra Lee, a psychology professor at Los Angeles Southwest College, said it was painful that African American students would no longer have a role model on the board.
“The LACCD probably educates more African American students than any community college district in California, and it’s just disheartening not to have a voice and seat at the table,” she said.
Vela’s supporters also spoke up. Jack Hadjinian, Montebello mayor pro tem, called Vela a “man of integrity” with “good moral character” who had bridged the divide between the city and school district with his collaborative style.
Vela has worked as an aide to a host of Democratic politicians, including former Assemblywoman Jackie Goldberg and former County Supervisor Gloria Molina. But when an aide to state Sen. Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) stepped to the podium to deliver congratulations, some in the crowd booed.
For his part, Vela said he understood the pain of protesters and bore them no ill will. But he said he did not intend to step down.
“Right now, I’m going to call for unification,” he said. “I want to prove I can represent every student and population.”