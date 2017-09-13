L.A. school board president faces felony charges over campaign contributions

Los Angeles Unified School Board President Ref Rodriguez was charged on Wednesday with three felony counts of conspiracy, perjury, and procuring and offering a false or forged instrument, among other charges, the result of a months-long investigation by local authorities into donations to his successful first-time run for office in 2015.

The charges against Rodriguez, 46, who represents District 5, which stretches from Los Feliz to South Gate, were detailed in a news release from Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors accuse Rodriguez of giving more than $24,000 to his own campaign, while illegally representing that the donations had been made by more than two dozen other contributors.

The allegations come at a high point in Rodriguez's political career. Elected board president in July, he currently presides over the first L.A. Unified school board majority dominated by members who were, like him, elected with major financial support from charter school advocates.

“I can’t say anything about it at this time, unfortunately,” Rodriguez told a reporter Wednesday. He said he would arrange for his attorney to field questions about the charges later Wednesday.

The case against Rodriguez grew out of an investigation by the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission, which focused on donations to his 2015 campaign.

According to the district attorney’s office, in late 2014, shortly after he filed to run for office, Rodriguez allegedly funneled $24,250 of his own money into his campaign account under the names of 25 donors, most of them his relatives and friends. His cousin, Elizabeth Melendrez, 45, is alleged to have aided in the effort, according to the news release.

Rodriguez and Melendrez were each charged with one felony count of conspiracy to commit assumed name contribution and 25 misdemeanor counts of assumed name contribution. They are scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

If convicted on the felony counts, Rodriguez faces a possible maximum sentence of four years and four months in jail, Melendrez faces up to three years in jail.

