Little Tokyo embraces housing for homeless vets in downtown's pricey rental market

In 1999, downtown Los Angeles had three times as many units of affordable housing as units renting at market rate, according to data compiled by the Downtown Center Business Improvement District, a private entity financed by assessments to property owners. No longer. By the time all projects now under construction are complete, the district says, there will be nearly 30,300 apartments renting at market rate versus about 12,300 for lower-income tenants. More than 90% of 24,700 proposed new units are market rate — with rent averaging $2,515 per month, the district said.