Paramount bar fight leads to fatal hit-and-run; suspects remain at large

An argument that began inside a Parmount bar in the early hours of Sunday morning ended with one man dead and two more on the run from law enforcement.

The argument between two groups of young men spilled out of a bar in the 16600 block of Paramount Boulevard and into the street, where a fight broke out, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department..

About 1:30 a.m., during the fight, one man got behind the wheel of his car and drove northbound in the southbound lanes of Paramount Boulevard, hitting one of the men involved in the fight, authorities said.

The man who was struck was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s department has not disclosed his name.

Authorities said the driver and another man fled the scene and are believed to be traveling in a dark sedan. Both men are Hispanic and in their 20s, according to the sheriff’s department.

The sheriff’s department is asking anyone information about this incident to contact the homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.

