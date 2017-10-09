Evacuations ordered in Anaheim Hills as fast-moving brush fire burns

Firefighters responded Monday morning to a brush fire that broke out in Anaheim Hills, prompting some mandatory evacations.

According to officials, the fire has burned 25 acres and multiple fire task forces were battling it. Evacuations were ordered east of Weir Canyon and Serrano roads, with a shelter set up at East Anaheim Community Center.

The fire broke out near the 91 Freeway around Gypsum Canyon Road.

