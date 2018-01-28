Beverly Hills to install more than 600 TV cameras around city in effort to curb crime

Beverly Hills plans to add to the more than 600 closed-circuit television cameras in the city.
The expansion plans include placing cameras in residential neighborhoods in an attempt to "thwart crime, apprehend suspects and increase public safety," Beverly Hills Police Department Lt. Elisabeth Albanese said.
Signs promoting the increased use of closed-circuit cameras will installed, Albanese said.
"The City Council is in full support of this absolutely essential technology,'" Mayor Lili Bosse said. "We must send a clear message that the city of Beverly Hills is watching, and criminals will be caught and prosecuted.'"