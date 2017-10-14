Death toll rises to 35, more evacuations ordered in historic California fires

Fire officials fear a return to similar weather conditions Saturday to those that stoked massive blazes across Northern California almost a week ago, which could result in fires spreading this weekend, authorities said.

Firefighters throughout the region are facing 10 to 20 mile-per-hour winds, with gusts up to 40 to 45 miles per hour, said Cal Fire spokeswoman Jaime Williams. The wildfires have charred more than 220,000 acres across Northern California.

The winds and low humidity “will challenge the firefighting efforts,” she said. “When you have these winds, it helps contribute to the spread and the intensity of the fire”

The firestorms have destroyed an estimated 5,700 structures, resulted in at least 35 deaths and forced upward of 100,000 evacuations. Nineteen people have died due to the Tubbs fire in Sonoma County, eight in Mendocino County, four in Yuba County and four in Napa County.

Napa County officials identified two new victims of the Atlas fire as George Cheney, 89, and Edward Stone, 79. The two men owned a house on the 2300 block of Atlas Peak Road, where officials found their bodies Thursday, said county spokeswoman Molly Rattigan.

The Atlas fire had scorched 50,383 acres and was 45% contained as of Saturday morning.

Officials battling the Atlas fire expect low humidity and high winds Saturday, with a red flag warning in place throughout the day.

“Firefighters continue to strengthen perimeter control lines, provide structure defense and engage in tactical patrol,” read a Cal Fire incident report.

The fire spread slightly along its southern and northwestern edges overnight, officials said Saturday morning.

But the combination of high winds and high temperatures raises the potential for burn areas to expand quickly, they said.

During a night of strong winds, the 46,000-acre Nuns fire in Sonoma County grew by at least 300 acres, threatening the outskirts of the city of Sonoma and the Oakmont neighborhood in Santa Rosa. It was 10% contained as of Saturday morning.

A blaze ignited when a downed power line touched a tree branch rapidly grew into a 300-acre blaze on the southwest corner of the Nuns fire, east of Highway 12, Cal Fire officials told firefighters at a morning briefing.

"That's what a little wind can do," Cal Fire spokesman Scott McLean said in an interview. "It's still very volatile."

Officials issued new evacuation orders before 5 a.m. Saturday for a handful of homes on the northeastern edge of the city of Sonoma.

The Nuns Fire also grew to the north, reaching toward Oakmont and into Annadel State Park. The size of that growth hadn’t been determined, McLean said. Evacuation orders are now in place for homes north and south of Highway 12 in that area.

Crews continued to gain ground against the 35,270-acre Tubbs fire, which is now 44% contained. The nearly 11,000-acre Pocket fire, just east of Geyserville, is 5% contained.

A new 100-acre fire also erupted in Lake County on Highway 20, about five miles east of Clearlake.

Firefighters will continue to face gusts of up to 40 mph along ridgeways at the Nuns fire and the Pocket fire until 11 a.m. Saturday, Cal Fire meteorologist Jimmy Tager said. Then winds will begin to die down to about 5 miles per hour, continuing into the evening.

In Mendocino County, the 34,000-acre Redwood fire was 20% contained as of Saturday morning.

Taken together, the death toll from the wildfires in the wine country has now exceeded that of the 1991 Oakland Hills fire, which totaled 25. The Cedar fire, which swept through San Diego County in 2003, killed 15 people and destroyed more than 2,800 structures.

Officials expect the death toll to rise as search efforts continue in neighborhoods from Santa Rosa to the hills of Napa County.

Gov. Jerry Brown and U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein plan to visit the fire zone Saturday.

Officials lifted mandatory evacuation orders for more than 26,000 people in Santa Rosa on Friday night.

Thousands of Santa Rosa residents were struggling Friday to come to grips with the loss.

The Charles M. Schulz Museum, perhaps the city’s leading landmark, still stood, but two hotels — the 124-room luxury Fountaingrove Inn and the 250-room Hilton Sonoma Wine Country on 13 acres — were destroyed. Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Coursey on Friday said that the city had sustained $1.2 billion in damage and that 5% of the housing stock was wiped out. At least 2,800 structures were lost there.