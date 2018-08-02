Cat and hen form unlikely bond in face of Redding wildfire

A cat seeking refuge from a raging Northern California wildfire found a fine-feathered friend as it awaited rescue from the heat and flames.
The Grass Valley Fire Department said Thursday that a cat and a chicken it rescued over the weekend are recovering from burns with the help of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
The feline and the hen were found Saturday huddling together on the front porch of a home in Redding during a firefighters' patrol through a neighborhood damaged by the Carr fire.
The unlikely duo made it to safety riding in the same crate. The animals are expected to fully recover while in the custody of the SPCA.
Six people, including two firefighters, have died in the fire in and around Redding. More than 1,000 homes have been destroyed.