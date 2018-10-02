Man held in string of celebrity home break-ins, including Rihanna, Robert Woods and Yasiel Puig

After determining that Williams was a suspect in the Woods burglary and making an arrest about 11:30 p.m., a search of his vehicle yielded several items alleged to have been taken from the homes of Puig, and actress-singers Rihanna and Milian, according to the source. Records show Williams was formally booked shortly after midnight into an LAPD jail on suspicion of residential burglary. He listed his job as a landscaper.