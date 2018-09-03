Man opened fire after being told he couldn't get ticket to Ice Cube concert, officials say

A San Diego County sheriff's deputy shot a man Sunday after he pulled a gun and fired several shots when he was told he couldn’t get a ticket to a sold-out Ice Cube concert at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, authorities said.
Sheriff’s Department officials said the man had gone to a ticket window around 6:40 p.m. and became upset when he was told none were available.
“An argument ensued and nearby deputies responded,” a Sheriff’s Department statement said. “The man pulled out a silver plated semi-automatic handgun and fired several shots into a crowded area. Deputies engaged and returned fire.”
The shooting, which occurred during the final race of the day, created a chaotic scene at the venue. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital by ambulance, officials said; his condition was not known.
At least one video posted on Twitter appears to show a female sheriff’s deputy pull her gun and fire what sounds like four rounds after a man standing near an entrance gate is seen pointing a weapon in the air.
The sold-out show, drawing about 18,000 people, was part of the 2018 Del Mar Summer Concert Series. At 7:22 p.m., the Del Mar Racetrack tweeted that the “situation has been contained” and said the concert “is moving forward as planned.” By 8:30 p.m., the rap concert had begun.