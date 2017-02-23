The verdict after all that rain? Most of California is out of the drought

A year ago, some Californians never thought this day would come.

But after being battered by weeks of record-setting rain, the vast majority of the state is out of drought.

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report, less than 20% of the state faces any drought conditions and no place in California faces “extreme” or “exceptional” drought.

In recent weeks, parts of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties remain in serious drought. But the recent rains appear to have solved that problem. Cachuma Lake in that region rose 31 feet during the rains. And this dramatic time lapse video show how much it changed.

A year ago, more than 90% of the state was still in some form of drought.

Parts of Northern California are on track to have their wettest winter on record, with the storms causing major flooding and massive snow deposits. Southern California is having its wettest winter in years.

Earlier this month. the State Water Resources Control Board held firm in the face of opposition and extended emergency drought regulations, pledging to revisit them in May, when the traditional rainy season has ended.

