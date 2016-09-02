Earthquake: 3.2 quake strikes near Morongo Valley

A shallow magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Friday morning eight miles from Morongo Valley, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 8:42 a.m. PDT at a depth of 5.6 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 13 miles from Banning, 14 miles from Desert Hot Springs and 14 miles from Big Bear City.

In the last 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.

Read more about Southern California earthquakes.