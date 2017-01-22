3.5 earthquake strikes offshore from Catalina Island

A shallow magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported Sunday evening 40 miles from Avalon, on Santa Catalina Island, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 8:22 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 0 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was about 60 miles from the Palos Verdes Peninsula on the mainland.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

