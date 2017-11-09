Earthquake: 3.6 quake strikes near Anza

A shallow magnitude 3.6 earthquake was reported Thursday afternoon about 14 miles from Anza, Calif, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 4:23 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 3.7 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was seven miles from Ribbonwood, 16 miles from La Quinta, 18 miles from Palm Desert, 19 miles from Rancho Mirage and 82 miles from Mexicali, Mexico.

In the past 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

