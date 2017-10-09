L.A. Unified Supt. Michelle King on medical leave

Los Angeles schools chief Michelle King has appointed a subordinate to run the school system while she recuperates from surgery.

In an email to senior staff over the weekend, she said Associate Supt. Vivian Ekchian will serve as acting superintendent “for the remainder of my absence.”

“I have the utmost confidence in Mrs. Ekchian’s leadership and ability to oversee all business matters, and maintain the district’s upward trajectory toward 100% graduation,” King wrote in the email, which went out on Saturday at 10:32 a.m.

Ekchian followed up with an internal email confirming that she had agreed to step in.

The district has not discussed King’s medical problems, but some insiders said she injured herself in an accident while on vacation with her family. The painful injury put her in a wheelchair and ultimately required surgery, said district sources, who could not be named because they were not authorized to discuss the matter.

King was using a cane and a wheelchair at work and then simply stayed at home, directing the district via phone and email. She hasn’t attended at least the last two gatherings of the board.

When contacted last week, a district spokeswoman downplayed the impact of the medical issue.

“Dr. King will be back in the office on Monday,” said spokeswoman Shannon Haber. “She has been in constant contact — and fully involved on all district matters — with staff and board members during her brief time away from the office.”

But by the weekend, King’s return date was set back.

“Unexpectedly, my doctor informed me that I am not yet released to return to work, due to my continued need to recover from my medical procedure,” King wrote to her senior staff. “The doctor will reassess my progress at the end of this month.”

King, who attended L.A. Unified schools, became superintendent of the nation’s second-largest school system in January 2016. She had worked for the district for three decades, steadily rising through the ranks. She is the first African American woman to hold the superintendent’s job.

