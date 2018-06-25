Investigators look at earlier shootings near where father was killed inside tent at state park

Trying to solve the mystery killing of a father who was fatally shot inside his tent while he was camping with his young daughters in Malibu State Creek Park, Los Angeles County sheriff’s investigators are now examining several unsolved earlier shootings in the area over the last couple of years.
Tristan Beaudette, a renowned scientist who worked in pharmaceuticals, was camping at the state park in Calabasas just off Las Virgenes Road on Friday when he was fatally shot before dawn inside his tent where he was sleeping with his 4- and 2-year-old daughters.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell said his detectives are examining whether the killing is connected to prior shootings at the state park. But officials stressed they have not found any evidence so far linking Beaudette’s death to the other shootings.
A wildlife biologist hiking the Backbone Trail and sleeping overnight in a hammock in Tapia Park, just south of Malibu Creek State Park, was hit by bird shot from a shotgun on Nov. 3, 2016.
James Rogers said in an interview with The Times that he had to have surgery to remove the many pellets that struck him.
"I heard a loud bang and then felt a burning sensation in my arm and fell to the ground," he said. "Before I could look at my wound I did a quick check of the perimeter and I saw nothing."
Rogers said he did not realize the seriousness of the injury until he got to a hospital.
"I sleep with my arm up by my head and I suspect I was shot at close range," he said. Rogers said there had been no headway in the shooting investigation and he even offered to set up wildlife cameras in the area to capture images of someone moving through the area. Rogers said he was not sleeping in a formal campground and was about 200 yards from Malibu Canyon Road at the time he was shot in his right arm.
Rogers said he fears the shooter may have refined his or her skills and be responsible for the latest, deadly, incident. “I was told by those working out there, there have been several other shootings,” he said.
Meliss Tatangelo was camping in her Honda when she heard a loud noise around 5 a.m in January 2017. She and another camper did not go outside, but she later found part of a shell in the back of her car where she had been sleeping. She reported the incident to authorities, she noted on her Facebook page.
In a Facebook post she wrote that she believes a shotgun was fired approximately 20 feet away and if the line of fire had been an inch higher, she would have been struck as she slept inside the vehicle.
Beaudette, an Irvine resident and a veteran of the outdoors, was camping there to allow his wife, an Orange County obstetrician, some quiet time to study for an examination. Sheriff's deputies before 5 a.m. responded to a shot fired call from the area and found Beaudette bleeding. He died before he could be taken to a hospital.
In the aftermath of the shooting, deputies with K-9s scoured the campground and surrounding trails for clues.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Rodney Moore said that investigators are sifting through evidence from the scene for leads.
“The theory we are working with is he was shot inside the tent,” Moore said. “The children were inside the tent too."
The Beaudette family said they were still trying to come to terms with the loss.
"We are heartbroken by the loss of our beloved friend, husband, and father, Tristan Beaudette, whose life was tragically cut short by a senseless act of gun violence while on a camping trip with his two young daughters. The grief and trauma this loss has caused our close-knit family is indescribable."
Beaudette, a scientist with numerous patents, according to the family, "loved cooking and micro-brews. Tristan was happiest out in nature and spent every chance he could hiking, biking, snowboarding and camping with his family. Married to his high school sweetheart, Tristan was a supportive and generous husband, a full partner in every sense of the word.”